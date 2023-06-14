BLACKPINK's Jennie Apologises For Leaving Concert Mid-Way: 'Your Support Means World To Me'

BLACKPINK member Jennie’s unexpected disappearance from the stage was quite a shocker for Blinks present at the group’s BORN PINK Melbourne concert on June 11. The K-pop idol reportedly walked off midway through the concert leaving fans concerned. Later, it was her management agency YG Entertainment that shared an update on Jennie’s deteriorating health confirming the musician is recuperating. Now, Jennie herself has issued a public apology for leaving the stage mid-concert via Instagram.

On Tuesday, Jennie shared a short note on her story explaining that she’s recovering at the moment. She expressed her regret over not finishing the Melbourne show while also thanking her well-wishers for extending support and being considerate of her health issues. “Dear Melbourne Blinks, I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to finish the show on Sunday. I’m doing my best to recover at the moment. Your understanding and support means the world to me. Thank you to everyone who came out to our Melbourne show. Love you guys," she articulated in the personal note addressed to fans. Take a look at it here:

Before the concert, Jennie was also absent at the soundcheck session of the Melbourne show, confirmed Soompi. Reportedly, member Rose shed light on her ill health and stated that she was resting in order to save her strength for the main concert. Jennie seemingly thought she could pull through the entire concert but unfortunately walked out of the stage mid-concert when her health began deteriorating more.