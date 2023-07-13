Blake Lively And Daughters Surprise Ryan Reynolds On Deadpool 3 Set

The production of Deadpool 3 has officially begun and fans are already buzzing with excitement. Recently, Ryan Reynolds, who plays the iconic MCU character, took to social media to share a delightful behind-the-scenes photo from the set. In the picture, Ryan is joined by his fellow X-Men star Hugh Jackman and the two can be seen in costume. What made the shoot even more special was the surprise visit from Ryan’s wife, actress Blake Lively and their two daughters. The family paid a visit to the set outside London, UK, bringing an extra dose of joy. Although the reason for their visit remains undisclosed, it’s clear that it was a heartwarming surprise for Ryan.

During her visit to the set of Deadpool 3, Blake Lively showcased her effortless style with a relaxed ensemble. She wore a white long-sleeve shirt that she left undone, exuding a casual and cool vibe. She paired it with high-waisted navy blue leather pants. Blake completed her ensemble with stylish sunglasses, highlighting her timeless beauty.

Blake and Ryan Reynolds’ love story began on the set of Green Lantern. Despite the movie’s disastrous box office response, their romance blossomed and they tied the knot in South Carolina in 2012. Since then, the couple has welcomed four children. They are proud parents to daughters James, Inez and Betty. Most recently, the couple welcomed their youngest child, whose name and gender have been kept private.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds broke the internet last week after he shared a picture of himself alongside Hugh Jackman on the set of Deadpool 3. The sight of Hugh donning the classic yellow comic-accurate suit of Wolverine made fans excited. For years, Reynolds and Jackman had been teasing their collaboration and this picture served as confirmation that fans’ dreams were coming true.