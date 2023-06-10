Trends :Tom HollandJohnny DeppKhatron Ke Khiladi 13Surbhi JyotiGufi Paintal
Home » entertainment » Hollywood » Breaking Bad Actor Mike Batayeh Dies at 52

Breaking Bad Actor Mike Batayeh Dies at 52

The news was initially reported by TMZ, with Batayeh's sister confirming that he suffered a cardiac arrest

Advertisement

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 04:50 IST

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

Batayeh's family released a statement expressing their sorrow and remembering his talent for bringing laughter and joy. (Photo/AFP File)
Batayeh's family released a statement expressing their sorrow and remembering his talent for bringing laughter and joy. (Photo/AFP File)

American comedian and actor Mike Batayeh, best known for his role in the popular TV series “Breaking Bad," has passed away at the age of 52, according to US media reports.

The news of Batayeh’s demise was confirmed by his manager to CNN. This news was initially reported by TMZ.

The actor’s sister confirmed that he suffered a cardiac arrest at his Michigan home on June 1, CNN reported.

Advertisement

Batayeh’s family released a statement expressing their sorrow and remembering his talent for bringing laughter and joy.

“He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many," the actor’s family said in a statement.

In addition to “Breaking Bad," Batayeh appeared in various TV shows such as “CSI: Miami," “The Bernie Mac Show," and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

A memorial service is scheduled to take place in Plymouth, Michigan next week.

Follow us on

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

first published: June 10, 2023, 04:47 IST
last updated: June 10, 2023, 04:50 IST
Read More