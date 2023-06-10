Breaking Bad Actor Mike Batayeh Dies at 52

American comedian and actor Mike Batayeh, best known for his role in the popular TV series “Breaking Bad," has passed away at the age of 52, according to US media reports.

The news of Batayeh’s demise was confirmed by his manager to CNN. This news was initially reported by TMZ.

The actor’s sister confirmed that he suffered a cardiac arrest at his Michigan home on June 1, CNN reported.

Batayeh’s family released a statement expressing their sorrow and remembering his talent for bringing laughter and joy.

“He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many," the actor’s family said in a statement.

In addition to “Breaking Bad," Batayeh appeared in various TV shows such as “CSI: Miami," “The Bernie Mac Show," and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia."