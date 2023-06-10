Breaking Bad Actor Mike Batayeh Dies at 52, Comedian Steven Lolli Pays Tribute

Actor Mike Batayeh, best known for his role in Breaking Bad, died at the age of 52. The actor reportedly suffered a heart attack in his sleep and passed away on June 1. The news of his death was shared by his manager Steve Owens on June 9. Following the news of his death, his fellow comedian, Steven Lolli, took to Twitter and mourned his death.

“Mike Batayeh was one of my 1st & best friends in comedy in LA & a great comedian. He played Dennis in #BreakingBad of course. No matter how successful, he always included friends. Class act. Ask God to please go easy on us Jews, Mike. It will be a great favor coming from you RIP," he wrote.

The news of his death was first reported by TMZ. His family issued a statement to the publication confirming his death. “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many," the statement read. Speaking with USA Today, Mike Batayeh’s his agent Arlene Thornton said, “He was one of our favorite clients as he was a great actor and very funny guy who had fans all around the world."

According to New York Post, his family has urged people to make donations towards the Clark Park Coalition fund to show their support towards Southwest Detroit youth. “Mike was always passionate about helping youth in the community where he lived and grew up facing similar challenges," the family said in an online obituary.