Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram Ahead Of Her First Anniversary With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has disappeared from Instagram once again but this time it came just ahead of her first anniversary with Sam Asghari. The couple who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in California, clocked one year on Friday, June 9. While the Princess of Pop did not pay any tribute to her husband on social media, Sam Asghari marked the special occasion by sharing a never-seen-before footage from their wedding day. One photo showed the duo holding hands while flaunting their wedding rings.

“Happy 1 year to me and my better half," Sam captioned the Instagram story.

While sharing glimpses of some intimate moments from their big day, he wrote, “One year married to the woman of my dreams." Set against the soothing backdrop of Can’t Help Falling in Love, the video opens with a sketch of the newlyweds’ looks. At one point, the couple can be seen exchanging vows and walking down the aisle before kissing each other in a floral balcony shot. Elsewhere, Britney is also seen getting down from a horse carriage decorated with roses. The footage provides a close look at the statement diamond jewellery adorned by the Oops! I Did It Again songstress. Paris Hilton also makes up for a special appearance given at the sparkly end of the video when the newlyweds drive away in a swanky car with the poster “Just Married" placed behind.

Whenever Britney Spears goes on a social media break, the events always turn alarming for her well-wishers. Following the termination of her conservatorship, the pop star has been actively using Instagram to share daily updates with her fans and shed light on the challenges she endured under her father’s control. Typically, Britney informs her followers in advance before taking a hiatus from social media. However, on this occasion, she surprised everyone by not dropping any hints beforehand.

A similar instance that took place in January, lead to a wellness check by 911 at her house after she deactivated her Instagram without warning. Concerned fans called up the police and TMZ suggests Britney was quite “annoyed" when cops showed up at her door.