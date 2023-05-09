BTS' Jimin To Drop New Collab Song Angel Part 1 For Fast X On May 18

Attention, members of the ARMY, get ready to groove to the beat of a brand new Jimin collab song, Angel Pt 1, dropping on May 18. BTS announced the exciting news on their official Twitter handle, sending fans into a frenzy. What makes this release even more special is that the song is the official soundtrack for the upcoming Fast & Furious movie, Fast X. Jimin collaborated with some of the hottest names in the music industry, including Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long, to create a track that is sure to get your heart racing.

Fans are already buzzing with excitement, eager to hear what Jimin and his collaborators have in store for them. With Jimin’s powerful vocals and the unique style of each featured artist, Angel Pt 1 promises to be an unforgettable addition to the Fast and Furious soundtrack.

Advertisement

This is not the first time that BTS has contributed to a major motion picture soundtrack, and fans are thrilled to see their favorite group continuing to make waves in the music industry. With just a few more days until the release of Angel Pt 1, the anticipation is building, and fans cannot wait to experience the magic of this highly-anticipated collab.

All the Fast & Furious fans out there can brace for the most thrilling ride of the year as Vin Diesel and the Fast Family return in the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X. The movie promises to be action-packed, with new twists and turns that will keep you at the edge of your seat.

Charlize Theron reprises her role as Cipher, the enigmatic cyber-terrorist who teams up with Dante Reyes, a former adversary of the Fast Family. Reyes seeks revenge for the death of his father Hernan Reyes, who was killed in the events of Fast Five. The stage is set for an epic showdown, and fans can expect nothing less from the Fast & Furious franchise.

Advertisement

Directed by Louis Leterrier, the movie boasts an impressive cast that includes Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Jason Momoa, and Brie Larson, among others. Fast X is part one of a two-part conclusion to the franchise, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release on May 19.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here