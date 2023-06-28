Christopher Nolan Says Oppenheimer's Ending Has An 'Interesting Relationship’ with Inception

Christopher Nolan, known for his acclaimed films like Memento and Interstellar, has once again garnered significant attention for his upcoming movie, Oppenheimer. In a recent interview with Wierd, the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker drew a parallel between the endings of Oppenheimer and Inception.

He revealed that the conclusion of Oppenheimer shares similarities to the 2010 movie Inception. “I mean, the end of Inception, it’s exactly that. There is a nihilistic view of that ending, right? But also, he’s moved on and is with his kids. The ambiguity is not an emotional ambiguity. It’s an intellectual one for the audience," Christopher Nolan said.

He further added, “It’s funny, I think there is an interesting relationship between the endings of Inception and Oppenheimer to be explored. Oppenheimer’s got a complicated ending. Complicated feelings."

Cillian Murphy, known for his portrayal in Peaky Blinders, takes on the lead role in Oppenheimer, portraying J. Robert Oppenheimer. According to a report by Digital Spy, the actor previously hinted that viewers will be amazed and caught off guard by the film. “I think people will be very surprised and wowed by what he [Nolan] does. Anything I say will just seem a bit lame as compared to seeing this in an IMAX theater," he said.