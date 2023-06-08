Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer Consist Moments 'That Will Blow People’s Lids Off'

Christopher Nolan is going big once again as his upcoming offering Oppenheimer isn’t only his debut biographical film but it centres on the deadliest weapon ever known to humanity. With a stellar cast, it is the movie’s theme that’s garnering major attention. The story traces the life of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, who is dubbed the “father of the atomic bomb". Peaky Blinders fame Cillian Murphy essays the titular roles and during a recent interview with Empire, the actor teases Oppenheimer is going to be bigger and better than Christopher Nolan’s previous projects.

The Hollywood star promises the forthcoming film to be an “essential cinematic experience" with scenes that are sure to blow people’s minds away. Cillian Murphy urges people to watch the film on the biggest screen possible. “I think it’s a truly essential cinematic experience. And I know that’s what I’m supposed to say, that’s the studio line. But you have to see this in the cinema on the biggest f****** screen possible. There are moments in it that will blow people’s lids off," he said.

Advertisement

Cillian Murphy’s theoretical physicist is known for his contribution to the Manhattan Project during the Second World War, who helped develop the first nuclear weapons. With Cillian leading the story, the subject matter of the movie has both scope and weight to raise anticipation among viewers. In addition, it is Christopher Nolan who adds a cinematic touch to this story about mankind’s most catastrophic creation to bring it live on the big screens.

Besides Cillian Murphy, the ensemble cast of the biographical thriller includes Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Ramil Malek, and Florence Pugh among others. The film outlines the life of J Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.