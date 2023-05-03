Dune 2 First Look: Timothee, Zendaya Join Forces; Austin Butler Is The New Villain

The first look at Denis Villeneuve’s directorial Dune: Part Two was dropped by makers on Tuesday afternoon. Along with the official poster of the sequel, a new teaser was also released on the official Dune Twitter account. The short clip opens with a masked figure supposedly Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides planting a bomb-like device into a sand dune. From the looks of the scene, it seems he is desperate to lure out a sandworm. After the person retreats back, the explosion ends up in the credits roll down which gives fans a quick glimpse of the entire cast of the movie, including a bald Austin Butler.

What’s more exciting is that the makers have confirmed the first official trailer of the sequel film will release today. The upcoming part will dive deeper into the journey of Paul Atreides as he reunites with Zendaya’s Chani and leads fellow Feremen to satiate his vengeance against the conspirators who destroyed his family. With a dilemma to choose between the love of his life or the fate of the universe, Paul Atreides strives to prevent a horrific future. While Chalamet, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, and Javier Bardem are among the cast members who will reprise their roles, the new joiners include Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Lea Seydeoux among others.

Advertisement

Take a look at the teaser and poster here:

Florence Pugh plays the role of Princess Irulan, the daughter of the supreme ruler of the galaxy, who’s afraid that her father is on the verge of losing the throne. Helping the collapse is another new character, the lethal Harkonnen Prince Feyd-Rautha by Austin Butler, a bald man who is a psychotic sociopath and a serial killer.

Advertisement

In the first movie, Chalamet’s royal Atreidas survives the lethal attack of the House Harkonnen and gets banished into the barren sands of planet Arrakis. There he meets Chani, the woman of his dreams, who welcomes him into her tribe Fremen. Before the story ends, Atriedes is seen trying to gain control of sandworms, whom the tribe considers to be god-like, to become full-fledged Fremen. To complete his dream of becoming a great ruler, Atriedes has to ride one of the beasts, but if anything goes wrong, the result will be lethal. The audiences are in to witness an epic clash of powerful forces in the sequel.

Dune: Part Two will hit the big screens on November 3.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here