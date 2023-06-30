Dune Part Two Trailer Out: Timothee Chalamet And Zendaya Gear Up To Seek Revenge

“He who destroys things has the real control," in Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya’s adventurous Dune: Part Two’s second trailer. Released on Thursday, June 29, the upcoming movie picks up right after the events of the previous film displaying Paul Atreides’ journey of vengeance while Chani’s quest of defending the Fremen tribe. The new trailer opens with a poignant dialogue where Paul embraces the barren sands of Arrakis, where he has been banished after a heinous betrayal.

“This world is beyond cruelty. We’ve been fighting the Harkonnens for decades; my family’s been fighting them for centuries, and they were massacred alongside my father," says Timothee Chalamet’s Paul in an intense opening scene. With glimpses of explosions and brutal slaughter, Paul narrates his story seeking permission from the Fremen to fight beside them. Though Paul is prophesied to emerge as a great leader, it’s Chani who plays a massive part transforming him in into a Fremen.

Just after the opening scene, Paul and Chani take the battle to the Harkonnens. Zendaya jumps into action covering her face and destroying rockets with a high-tech launcher. “I won’t be fighting for him. I’m fighting for my people," Zendaya’s Chani makes her determination clear. A glimpse of Paul gaining control over a massive sandworm leaves Javier Bardem’s Stilgar astonished. “All my visions lead to horror" exclaims Paul about the terrible future that only he can foresee.

The game isn’t about losing control but gaining it is highlighted before Austin Butler’s villainous Feyd-Rautha makes an entrance. Riddled with an emotional love story, Paul leads the climactic battle to defeat the heir to Arrakis. Maneuvering through difficult battles and high-octane action sequences, Paul takes on Feyd-Rautha one-on-one. With questions about the prophecy’s trick to enslave people, Timothee self-declares himself the Duke of Arrakis just moments before the trailer comes to an end. Take a look at it here: