Dutch DJ Afrojack Says He Wants To Explore More Music Genres; Reveals 'India Feels Like Home' | Exclusive

Nick Leonardus van de Wall, better known as Afrojack, recently enthralled the Indian audience at the Road To Ultra-India tour. The 35-year-old began DJing in his teens, and by 2007, when he was just 20, he was putting out mischievous house bangers in the style called ‘dirty Dutch.’ News18 Showsha managed to catch up with him backstage, where he engaged in a brief conversation with us.

The Dutch DJ was elated to come back to India after years, especially post-Covid. ‘India has given me so much love and acceptance. They have a different vibe, they bring in wholesome energy. It feels like home, coming back to India. It’s been a few years since I was back here, and with that, I love hogging on Indian food, so my time spent in India always feels amazing," he added.

When asked if there’s a favourite track that he enjoys playing, he smiles and says, “I enjoy playing the newer ones, but I’ve noticed fans vibing more to my older tracks like Turn Up The Speakers and Rock The House." He laughed and added, “Maybe my tracks age well."

Advertisement

Afrojack added that playing on the console is a surreal feeling, and says he has got used to the jitters, but at times there’s a sense of nervousness. “I love playing on stage, the energy is unparalleled, but then again, sometimes, the backstage jitters get to you. I guess no one will ever get used to madness without having a few moments of nervousness," he said.