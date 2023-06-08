Elliot Page Says He And Olivia Thirlby Had Sex 'All The Time' On Juno Set: 'It Helped My Shame...'

After sharing details of his secret romance with Kate Mara, X-Men actor Elliot Page has made another massive revelation about his relationship. This time it centers on her Juno co-star Olivia Thirlby. In his new memoir, Pageboy, the 36-year-old reveals their “chemistry was palpable." Elliot played the titular role of Juno MacGuff in the 2007-released Oscar-winning comedy flick, whereas Olivia took on the role of his onscreen best friend Leah. Elliot claims it was Olivia who found the former attractive.

According to Page Six, Elliot writes in his book, “We were the same age, but she seemed so much older, capable and centered. Sexually open, far removed from where I was at the time." He recalls feeling “embarrassingly shy" around Olivia. Sharing details of their intimate relationship, Elliot added, “We started having sex all the time: in her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant. What were we thinking? We thought we were subtle. Being intimate with Olivia helped my shame dissipate. I didn’t see a glint of it in her eyes and I wanted that — done feeling wretched about who I am." Elliot Page added that he kept the relationship “hidden," and he did not publicly come out at the time.

Olivia Thirlby publicly came out as bisexual back in 2011. She met Jacques Pienaar while filming her 2012 film Dredd, the duo fell in love and later tied the knot in 2014. Jacques Pienaar filed for divorce in 2021. Notably, Elliot Page once known as Ellen Page, first publicly came out as gay in 2014 and then as transgender in 2020. In his memoir, he also detailed how he struck up a romance with Kate Mara during the shooting of X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Elliot claimed Kate was in love with two people at the same time. The Juno fame explains he was secretly in an entanglement with Kate when she was dating Max Minghella in 2014. “The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara. She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella," read an excerpt of his memoir.