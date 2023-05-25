Evil Dead Rise to Scream VI: Must-Watch Horror Movies Before The Boogeyman Arrives

The release date of Rob Savage’s horror directorial The Boogeyman is drawing closer. The movie which is an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1978 short story, chronicles the life of two sisters who are reeling from the passing of their mother. Developing a strained relationship with their father, the sisters unintentionally invite a horrific entity into their home.

“The thing that comes for your kids when you’re not paying attention," as described in the trailer preys on people’s suffering when the lights are off. The Boogeyman featuring Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, and Viviena Lyra Blair in lead roles will hit the big screens on June 2.

Ahead of the film’s premiere, here’s taking a quick look at some of the best horror movies released in the last 12 months:

The Pope’s Exorcist

Actor Russell Crowe plays the real-life role of Father Gabriele Amorth, a famous Vatican priest known for performing tens and thousands of exorcisms in the horror flick The Pope’s Exorcist. Under the direction of Julius Avery, this story highlights one of his most excruciating battle with a terrifying entity.

Evil Dead Rise

A reunion between two estranged sisters becomes a playground for demonic possessions in the fifth instalment of the Evil Dead film series. Helmed by Lee Cronin, stars Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland take the lead in this gore story which includes gallons of blood. The plot chronicles how the two estranged sisters give rise to flesh-possessing demons and are forced to fight a horrific battle for survival.

Scream VI

The Ghostface survivors from 2022 released Scream, leave Woodsboro for a fresh start in the sixth instalment of this slasher film series. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the movie features an ensemble cast with Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega, among others reprising their roles from previous installments along with the addition of some fresh faces. The four survivors leave their gory past behind until a new killer emerges with some stabbing left to do.

M3Gan

Helmed by Gerard Johnstone, M3Gan narrates a terrifying story of a killer robotic doll like no other. The movie traces the story of a lifelike artificial doll who ends up developing self-awareness. But things begin to go haywire when M3Gan turns hostile toward anyone who decides to get closer to her human companion. The movie stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, and Amie Donald in lead roles.

The Offering

Set in a Jewish funeral home, director Oliver Park’s The Offering takes inspiration from the folktale of Abyzou. With Nick Blood, Emily Wiseman, Allan Corduner, and Paul Kaye leading the cast, the story revolves around the life of a son who returns home with his pregnant wife to reconcile with his father. Unbeknownst to them, lurking in the shadow is an ancient mysterious corpse and a sinister plan for their unborn child.