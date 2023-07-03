Ezra Miller Breaks Silence Over Harassment Allegations: 'I Was Unjustly Targeted'

The Flash actor Ezra Miller has spoken out in defence after the harassment order against them was lifted in Massachusetts. The order was put in place last year due to allegations made by a 12-year-old child’s mother Shannon Guin. The woman claimed that Ezra Miller threatened her family and acted inappropriately with her child, reported Daily Beast in 2022. The order was initially scheduled to expire on Saturday. Now, in a recent statement, Ezra Miller denied these accusations.

Ezra Miller expressed relief and gratitude following the outcome of the legal proceedings. Ezra Miller thanked all those who stood by their side throughout the challenging ordeal “and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protective order system was halted."

“Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services. I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive actions," Ezra Miller added.

In addition, Miller slammed those who had spread false claims and misrepresented the truth and context of the story. The actor highlighted the importance of finding the facts before publishing stories merely for clicks.