Gal Gadot Has An Update For Red Notice Fans: 'I Have Already Read The Second Script'

Red Notice fans can rejoice! An exciting update regarding the highly anticipated sequel is here. The original Red Notice, which featured a stellar cast including Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot, achieved great success in 2021, becoming the fifth-most-streamed movie across all streaming platforms. The remarkable reception prompted Netflix to swiftly give the green light to two sequels, with hopes of replicating the same success. However, the updates on Red Notice 2 have been scarce so far. While Netflix has remained tight-lipped, Gal Gadot recently provided a glimmer of hope. During an interview with Collider at Netflix’s TUDUM event, Gal Gadot, discussing her upcoming film Heart of Stone, confirmed that Red Notice 2 is in progress.

Gal Gadot revealed that she has read the script and expressed her enthusiasm stating that everyone is “very excited" about what lies ahead. “We’re all talking about it, I don’t know if I can say anything! I already read the second script and it’s… whoo! We’re all very excited about it," she said.

Advertisement

The producers of Red Notice 2, Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia, shared their plans for the franchise. Flynn expressed their intention to potentially film Red Notice 2 and its successor back-to-back, emphasizing the importance of compelling scripts and the approval of the main cast, including Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. “But that franchise is a blast and obviously Netflix really wants it, and Rawson Marshall Thurber, director and screenwriter, is committed," Beau Flynn told Collider.

Hiram Garcia further mentioned that the director is currently engrossed in the creative process and is dedicated to bringing his vision to life. With a new draft of the script set to be delivered soon, everyone involved is eagerly anticipating the next phase of production.

Despite Gal Gadot’s announcement that the final script for Red Notice 2 has been finished, there remains uncertainty regarding the commencement of filming and the Netflix release date.