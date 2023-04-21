Guardians Of The Galaxy Director James Gunn Hilariously Acts Out Marvel Characters In Charades Game; Watch

The team behind the beloved MCU franchise, Guardians Of The Galaxy, is going all out to promote Volume 3 of the film. During a recent fan event and pop-up experience in Seoul, director James Gunn and the cast members were in attendance. Known for their laid-back and entertaining behaviour, the GOTG crew spent time with their fans in the South Korean capital, even engaging in a game of charades.

In a video shared by James, he is seen acting out various Marvel characters, while the host assisted the audience in decoding his performances. The director began by indicating towards his fingers and facial features. One spectator came close to guessing the correct answer, but mistakenly suggested ‘Gauntlet,’ while another correctly guessed the character - Thanos.

During the second round, James Gunn acted out walking like a gentleman and then quickly taking a picture. Almost immediately, someone in the front row correctly guessed the answer as Red Carpet. In the following round, the GOTG director made a simple gesture and a dedicated Marvel fan quickly guessed the character as Yondu within seconds.

James Gunn proceeded to walk in a humorous manner and stood next to actress Pom Klementieff, who portrays the character of Mantis in the Guardians Of The Galaxy films. The second clue provided a clear indication of which character he was portraying. If you were having trouble interpreting his actions, the character in question was Drax.

Unfortunately, in the final round, James Gunn was unable to convey the character within the allotted time, resulting in a loss. The live audience and viewers in the comments section were also uncertain about which character he was attempting to portray. While the video ended abruptly, it appeared like he may have been hinting at the character Nebula, played by Karen Gillan.

Despite his best efforts, he was unable to convey the character he had in mind and Karen emerged victorious. James Gunn shared the video on his Instagram account and in the caption, he wrote, “Charades in Seoul but I lost to that damn Karen Gillan."

Along with Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff, Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol 3 will also feature, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Will Poulter and Dave Bautista in leading roles. The movie is set to release in India on May 5.

