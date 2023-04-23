Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3: First Reactions Out, James Gunn Film Makes Critics Emotional

It’s the end of the road for Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise with the Volume 3 dropping soon next month. The popular Marvel Studios trilogy that was launched in 2014 by James Gunn will mark the film-maker’s last Marvel Cinematic Universe project after which he’ll be engrossed in the helming of new DC Universe for Warner Bros. Discovery. Meanwhile, Phase 5 will continue to advance forward with more exciting titles that would be released afterwards.

While Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 is slated to release in May for the rest of the world, a special screening that was held in Paris left several critics emotional as they took to their social media handles to express their emotions. Check out some of these reactions:

Marvel Studios released the brand-new, action-packed trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," the final film in the “Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise during the Superbowl, spearheaded by James Gunn. In Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past.

Peter Quill meets the altered version of Gamora who was seen in the closing scenes of Avengers: Endgame. While they wrap their heads around life after the blip, they are seen on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

The film stars Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis while Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper voice Groot and Rocket, respectively. The film also stars Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova.

James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers. The film is slated to release in India on 5th May 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

