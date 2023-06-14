Hailey Bieber Slams Trolls Leaving ‘Nasty Comments’ On Selena Gomez's Posts

Just a day ago, the Heart Wants What It Wants hitmaker posted a series of monochromatic photographs that captures her working on new music. “Don’t worry guys, it’s coming," she teased fans on Instagram. While her ardent admirers were left excited, however, there was a section who shaded Selena. Some called her “jealous," and a few theorized her new music is going to be about Justin Beiber.

After Selena Gomez was bombarded with hate comments on social media, Hailey Bieber has seemingly extended support to the Lose You To Love Me songstress. Though the latter did not specify Selena’s name, her address comes at a time when the musician is getting accused of being “jealous" of Hailey and Justin Bieber’s relationship. On her Instagram stories, Hailey expressed that she condones any behaviour that involves leaving “hateful, mean, or nasty comments," on anyone’s posts.

Just hours later, Hailey Bieber warned people against leaving rude comments, “If you’re leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts, just know that I don’t want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments," she said. The model expressed how indulging in any kind of hateful behaviour is far away from showing support to her. “If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of. Please be nice or don’t say anything. Please be nice or don’t say anything," she added.

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez’s past is no secret to their followers and though the celebrities have moved on in life, some fans still refuse to let go of their history. Selena and Justin Bieber dated for about eight years and the news of their breakup was still fresh when the latter tied the knot with Hailey. Since then their fan base has given rise to a narrative that Selena and Hailey are enemies. The duo shut down the rumours after photographs of them hugging and smiling at an event surfaced online. Previously, even Selena has stood up for Hailey by urging people to stop sending her online death threats.