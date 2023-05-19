Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones Gets 5-Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes 2023

The critically-acclaimed mega franchise of Indiana Jones is ready to expand with the much-awaited addition of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. As the fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the same since Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull got the surprise of their lives when the makers unveiled the official trailer earlier this year. The film which is yet to see it’s global released opened at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to a rousing five-minute-long standing ovation.

The premier was a special one for the actor Harrison Ford since he was awarded an honorary Palme’ D’Or at the ceremony, especially after he had announced that the upcoming film would be the last time when he’ll be essaying Indiana Jones. The auditorium resounded with applause as soon as the credits appeared on screen.

The same was accompanied by an overwhelming five minute long standing ovation that only came to a halt when the director of the film, James Mangold was handed the mic.

In his address, he said, ‘Merci, I just wanted to say thank you, thank you so much for having us here.One thing that was true then and true now is that this film was made by friends. … It’s hard probably for you to believe that a movie this big can be made by friends, but it was," he added, choking up. “It was made out of love, it was made out of devotion to what came before it, and it was made with tremendous trust from all these people."

Another major highlight from the film festival was that the cast of the film arrived in a rusty looking red auto-rickshaw. They even struck poses in front of the vehicle. Situated on the beach in front of the tuk-tuks featured in the film were stars Harrison Ford, Phoebe WallerBridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore and director/co-writer James Mangold.

In Lucas film’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag"), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory"), John Rhys-Davies (“Raiders of the Lost Ark"), Toby Jones (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"), Boyd Holbrook (“Logan"), Ethann Isidore (“Mortel") and Mads Mikkelsen (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore").

Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981, has once again composed the score.