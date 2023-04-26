Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Erin Darke

Actor Daniel Radcliffe and his partner Erin Darke have become proud parents for the first time, as reported by Page Six. Fans of Harry Potter and Daniel Radcliffe were delighted when news broke in March that Daniel and his partner Erin Darke were expecting their first child. The excitement only grew when Darke showed off her baby bump while taking a stroll with Radcliffe in New York City that same month.

According to a statement from Radcliffe’s representative, Express.co.uk has confirmed the news. However, the couple has not disclosed the baby’s gender or birth date yet. The couple has been together for over a decade, having met on the film Kill Your Darlings set in 2013. In the film, Radcliffe played poet Allen Ginsberg and Darke played his love interest, Gwendolyn.

Advertisement

The actors have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, rarely appearing on red carpets or discussing their personal lives in the media. The British actor previously opened up about his decade-long relationship with his girlfriend, expressing how content he is with his life to People. “I’ve got a really nice life. I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We’re really happy," he said.

The actor has several projects lined up for the year, including his latest movie, a Weird Al project, which he called “one of the most pleasurable, exciting experiences in my career." Additionally, he is working on the final season of his TBS comedy series Miracle Workers and another Broadway show, which has him feeling pretty good about his future both personally and professionally.

Despite their successful on-screen collaboration on Miracle Workers, Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke prefer to keep their work and personal life separate. While they may do more projects together in the future, they both have writing aspirations and could potentially collaborate on a project.

Advertisement

Radcliffe, who shot to fame playing the titular character in the Harry Potter film franchise, has continued to act in a variety of roles since the series ended in 2011.

He most recently starred in the TV series Miracle Workers alongside Steve Buscemi. With the arrival of their first child, Radcliffe and Darke are embarking on a new chapter in their lives together.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here