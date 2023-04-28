Harry Styles Reacts To One Direction Reunion Speculations, Says ‘Never Say Never’

One Direction fans were already emotional over 12 years of the boyband that has gone on hiatus and not coming back together, and to top it off, Harry Styles is making sure to keep our hopes alive about a possible reunion of the much-loved band. Recently, while chatting with James Corden on The Late Night Show, the singer hinted about the same saying, ‘Never say never.’

Back in 2015, One Direction which originally consisted of singers Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson, announced they were going on hiatus owing to pursue their solo projects.

Well, this is not the first time Harry addressed these speculations. The Grammy award winner had earlier spoken about the possibility of them reuniting at a podcast. He shared that there’s still a lot of love between the members of the group and it would be great if they could reunite. During the last ever Spill Your Guts or Eat Your Guts segment in the show, Harry read the question, “Yes or no, will there be a One Direction reunion? Will it ever happen?" He then responded cheekily, “I fear that it’s not a yes or no question. I think I would never say never to that. If there was a time when we wanted to do it, I don’t see why we wouldn’t."

Advertisement

Earlier last month, Harry Styles just sent the internet into a meltdown and got One Direction fans nostalgic, when he took to his Instagram stories to post a stunning picture of himself donning a One Direction T-shirt, and then deleted it just an hour later. But fans had already taken a screenshot of the story by then and uploaded it on the fan pages on Twitter. The microblogging site also trended “HE DELETED IT".

Advertisement

Harry Styles was recently awarded multiple Grammy Awards. Apart from winning the ‘Album Of The Year’, he also bagged other titles including Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classic.

Well, we can only keep our fingers crossed and hope for a possible 1D Reunion.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here