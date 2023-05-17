Haunted Mansion Trailer: Jared Leto And Team Are Here To Make You Scream

Are you ready to be thrilled and spooked as Disney unveils the latest trailer for their upcoming family adventure film, Haunted Mansion? Scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28 in the United States, this highly anticipated movie promises a “frighteningly fun adventure" that will captivate audiences of all ages. The two-minute trailer introduces us to the eerie world of the Haunted Mansion, with Hollywood actor Jared Leto taking on the role of The Hatbox Ghost. Drawing inspiration from the beloved theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion follows the story of a courageous woman and her son who enlist the help of a diverse group of spiritual experts to rid their home of supernatural squatters, reported Collider.

With a talented ensemble cast including Jared Leto, Jamie Lee Curtis, Winona Ryder, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, and Hasan Minhaj, the film is set to deliver a thrilling and comedic experience like no other. Directed by Justin Simien, known for his work on Dear White People, and written by Katie Dippold, who has worked on the hit series Parks and Recreation, the horror-comedy brings together a creative team with a knack for blending humour, adventure, and supernatural elements.

Produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers, the film is poised to be a visual feast, immersing audiences in the enchanting and eerie world of the Haunted Mansion. Watch the trailer here:

This is not the first time the iconic Haunted Mansion has made its way to the silver screen. The 2003 adaptation starring Eddie Murphy was a box office success, despite receiving mixed reviews. Now, Disney is ready to bring a fresh and thrilling take on this beloved attraction, promising a memorable cinematic experience that will delight fans of the Haunted Mansion and newcomers alike.

Mark your calendars for this amazing release and prepare to embark on a supernatural adventure like no other as Disney’s Haunted Mansion materializes on the big screen. Get ready for thrills, laughs, and a journey into a world where ghosts and humour collide. This is one haunted house you won’t want to miss.