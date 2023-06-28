'He's Not Superman': When Henry Cavill Thought DC Fans Will Reject Him As Man Of Steel

Fans are gearing up for a new chapter in the DC Studio world with Superman: Legacy. Studio head James Gunn himself confirmed David Corenswet in the role of the new Superman on his Instagram. Fans have a mixed reaction to this news. Many have remarked how British actor Henry Cavill will always remain Man of Steel for them. With such an outpouring of love, it is hard to imagine that there was once a time when the actor thought he might not be embraced in the role. Back in 2011, The Witcher star sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss what he thought about his then-upcoming role as the superhero.

In the issue of Entertainment Weekly, The Tudors actor talked about his auditions for the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The screen test had him wearing a replica of actor Christopher Reeve’s iconic Superman suit. It was Reeve in that very suit that remained in the minds of the superhero fans for a long time. However, the audition did not go as it was planned. For Cavill that is.

Entertainment Weekly in their issue revealed that film director Zack Snyder said, “If you can put on that suit and pull it off, that’s an awesome achievement." Any DC film fans would be able to see how that would pan out.

However, for Cavill, he was not confident in his ability to fill out the costume. After all, he had just finished filming with Bruce Willis for The Cold Light Of Day. His role as Will Shaw required him to shed his abs and muscles. Cavill shared his thoughts on the moment he was putting on the costume with the help of an assistant. Entertainment Weekly reported him as saying, “All I could think was: Oh, god. They’re going to look at me and go ‘He’s not Superman. Not a chance.’ The actor inside me was going: You’re not ready! You’re not ready!"