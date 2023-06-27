Hollywood Icons Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks To Receive Honorary Oscars

Hollywood is preparing to pay tribute to two iconic actors, Angela Bassett and Mel Brooks. They will receive honorary Oscars at this year’s Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Even editor Carol Littleton will be honoured. Angela Bassett’s performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have been overlooked in the Best Supporting Actress category, but the talented actress is now set to receive the recognition she long deserved.

Earlier, Angela Bassett earned a Best Actress nomination for her outstanding performance as Tina Turner in the 1993 film What’s Love Got to Do With It. While Mel Brooks already has an Oscar for his Original Screenplay in 1968’s The Producers. Carol Littleton, recognised for her exceptional editing skills, received an Oscar nomination in 1982 for her work on Steven Spielberg’s iconic film, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.

Academy President, Janet Yang, in a statement, said, “Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting. Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humour, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment."

“Carol Littleton’s career in film editing serves as a model for those who come after her. A pillar of the independent film community, Michelle Satter has played a vital role in the careers of countless filmmakers around the world," Yang added.

Angela Bassett has delivered outstanding performances in films such as Boyz N the Hood, Malcolm X, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Avengers: Endgame, and numerous others.