Hollywood Walk Of Fame Honours Carrie Fisher On Star Wars Day

The iconic actress Carrie Fisher, who played the role of Princess Leia Organa in the renowned sci-fi franchise Star Wars, was posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On May the fourth, which is celebrated as Star Wars Day, a touching ceremony was held to commemorate her contributions. Carrie’s daughter, Billie Lourd, delivered an emotional speech at the Walk of Fame, praising Leia as a symbol of strength, grace, and feminine power. Mark Hamill, who portrayed Carrie’s on-screen brother Luke Skywalker, also shared his memories of meeting the late actress when she was only 19 years old.

Mark Hamill acknowledged Carrie’s significant contribution to both his personal and professional life. “Was she a handful? Was she high-maintenance? No doubt! But everything would have been drabber and less interesting if she hadn’t been the friend that she was," he said according to AP.

Carrie Fisher’s portrayal of the fearless and feisty Princess Leia spanned across six Star Wars projects. She made her debut in George Lucas’ iconic 1977 film Star Wars, which interestingly was only her second acting project. She then starred in the sequels The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983), both of which were blockbuster hits. After a gap of three decades, she reprised her iconic role in the Disney-revived Star Wars franchise with The Force Awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017). Her character, Leia Organa, became an inspiration to generations of fans and helped redefine the role of women in science fiction films.

Carrie Fisher made her last appearance as Princess Leia in the 2019 film The Rise of Skywalker through archived footage. Over the years, her iconic character evolved from a fearless princess to a strong general leading the rebellion against the oppressive regime of the galaxy. Her character served as an inspiration for generations of fans, and her legacy continues to live on

Carrie Fisher passed away in 2016 due to a cardiac arrest.

