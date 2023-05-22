Indiana Jones 5 Early Reviews Are Out And Here's What Critics Have To Say About Harrison Ford Film

Harrison Ford-led Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny made its grand premiere at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival on Thursday night. The film, which is also the first Indiana Jones movie not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, will be released in theatres worldwide on June 30. At the Cannes screening of the film, director James Mangold, cast members Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Ethaan Isidore made an appearance, with Harrison Ford being the centre of attraction. The fifth and final chapter of one of the most celebrated movie franchises received a five-minute standing ovation at the prestigious film festival, leaving the lead actor quite emotional.

Now, after the screening, early reviews of Indiana Jones 5 have taken social media by storm. The early critical reception appears to be mixed, where some deem it was a dignified farewell for one of Harrison Ford’s most iconic characters but many believed the final chapter deserved better. While Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny seems to be a blend of action, humour, and drama, here’s what the early reviews of the film look like:

A few are already hailing Indiana Jones 5 a summer blockbuster. One said the movie, “retains the action, humor and spirit of the franchise even if James Mangold can’t measure up to Spielberg’s cinematic brilliance."

Another called it “a rousing adventure" ride.

One more said it was fun to watch Harrison Ford reprise his iconic role.

On the contrary, a section of movie buffs believes that James Mangold failed to recapture Spielberg’s magic on the big screen. One tweeted: “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny fails to recapture Spielberg’s magic. With uninspired action and conflicting themes and character motivations, it’s proof that some things should just be allowed to end."

However, it seems loyal Indian Jones fans are unfazed by the early reviews. A die-hard fan commented, “Indiana Jones reviews aren’t super great. Me: a guy who unapologetically loves Crystal Skull and will be in the theatre opening weekend no matter what."

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny see Harrison Ford playing the iconic eponymous archeologist. Set against the backdrop of 1969, the plot recaptures the main protagonist fighting heinous Nazis amidst a space race. In his press interviews, Ford has stressed the fact that Indiana Jones 5 marks the end of his tenure of playing the iconic archaeologist.