Insidious: The Red Door Producer Credits Patrick Wilson For Reuniting Original Cast

Insidious: The Red Door marks the finale for the horror franchise, reuniting the original cast of the Lambert family for one last bone-chilling tale. In an interview with IGN, producer Jason Blum unveiled the behind-the-scenes efforts to bring the entire cast together once more. Although Jason Blum had the desire to reunite the team, it was Patrick Wilson’s skills that played a major role in convincing the entire cast to come back for the highly-anticipated sequel.

He said, “It was his idea to bring the original cast back for The Red Door and as much as I wish I could say I could have done that, I tried to do it on 3 and 4 in various ways and failed terribly. So, Rose Byrne would say no to me, but she would say yes to Patrick."

Despite the return of several original cast members in Insidious: Chapter 3 and Insidious: The Last Key, Rose Byrne was absent from the sequels. However, the upcoming movie will finally fulfil fans’ wish of seeing the entire cast, including Rose, one last time.

Insidious: The Red Door is set 10 years after the events of Insidious 2, and interestingly, the movie marks Patrick Wilson’s directorial debut.