Jamie Foxx Is On The Road To Recovery After Medical Scare

Actor Jamie Foxx has been discharged from the hospital and is now in the process of recovery. His daughter Corinne gave her father’s health update to his fans post his discharge. While doing so, she also expressed her disappointment over certain media outlets for creating a false narrative regarding Jamie’s condition. She replied to a piece of news that claims the Jamie Foxx family was ‘preparing for the worst’ on Instagram Stories. Corinne revealed that the actor had been out of the hospital “for weeks".

In addition to the health update, Corinne also revealed that Jamie Foxx had been playing pickleball with his family members while recovering. She expressed gratitude towards fans for their support and prayers and also teased an exciting work announcement that would be revealed next week. “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too," stated Corinne Foxx. Check out her post here:

The Django Unchained star experienced a health scare on April 11 and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. At the time, Corinne Foxx requested fans for privacy and also thanked them for showing constant support on Instagram. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family," she stated. No further details about the incident or his ‘medical condition’ were disclosed by the family.

Following his role as Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jamie Foxx starred in JJ Perry’s Netflix film, Day Shift, as Bud Jablonski, a blue-collar father who secretly hunts vampires while working as a pool cleaner. The film, which also featured Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, and Meagan Good, was a mix of action, horror, and comedy. Foxx is currently working on several upcoming projects including They Cloned Tyrone, God Is A Bullet, and The Burial.