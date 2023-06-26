Jamie Foxx Remains MIA Since April Accident, Mike Tyson Thinks He Might Have Suffered A Stroke

Well-known actor and comedian, Jamie Foxx, made headlines when the news of his accident broke. The 55-year-old Oscar winner had suffered a ‘medical complication’ while filming ‘Back in Action’, a Netflix action comedy. The incident occurred on April 11 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared a statement via Instagram the next after the accident. It read, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

However, there has been little news of his recovery since then. There is also no clarity regarding the ‘medical condition’ that the Day Shift actor suffered. According to Page Six, a family member revealed that Foxx is doing well. However, there is a growing concern regarding his career being affected in Hollywood due to the prolonged silence. In May, the Just Mercy actor took to Instagram and thanked everyone for all the wishes. He posted, " Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed." Corinne also cleared the air and said that her dad has been doing well and playing pickleball with his family.

Check out Jamie’s post here:

Despite the assurance by Jamie Foxx, fans aren’t convinced by the response. One user commented, “It’s been almost a month since this post. I need an update. proof you’re alive breathing and kicking.", another fan wrote, " where are you we need a live video" and one person refused to believe that Foxx posted the statement, he wrote " I bet he didn’t even post this"

In a conversation with the PBD podcast, former boxer Mike Tyson revealed that he might have suffered a stroke, but he is not sure whether it’s true or not.