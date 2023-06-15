Jennifer Aniston Believes The Right Person Will Eventually Turn Up After Two Divorces: Report

Jennifer Aniston has been through ups and downs in both her professional and personal life. Be it her highly-publicised divorce from Brad Pitt or remarriage with longtime friend Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston has often caught the limelight. When her second marriage didn’t last long, Jennifer decided to embrace a happy solo life. To fans who’ve been wondering if the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. actress will ever be ready to fall in love again, Jennifer seems to believe that the “right person" will eventually turn up.

According to a report by US Weekly, a source close to the Hollywood diva claimed the actress is quite currently in a great place both personally and professionally. “She’s been through a lot, but she feels blessed to be thriving personally and professionally," said the insider. While another added that she believes in meeting the “right person", being worried about it doesn’t even fall at the bottom of her priority list.

Advertisement

“In her gut, Jen believes she’ll eventually meet the right person. But she’s not going to beat herself up if it doesn’t happen," another source reportedly added. Notably, Jennifer Aniston too spoke about her dating life in numerous media interactions. In a previous interview with People, the actress shared that she is open to dating but prefers to stick to the old ways rather than joining a dating application.

When it comes to plans of trying out if the third time turns a charm for her in marriage, Jennifer seemed quite disinterested. “Oh God, I don’t know. It’s not on my radar. I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents," she told the portal.