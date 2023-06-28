Jennifer Lawrence Finally Addresses Cheating Rumours With Liam Hemsworth; Has THIS To Say

The Hollywood favourite, Jennifer Lawrence, made headlines as she finally addressed the rumoured secret fling with her Hunger Games co-actor, Liam Hemsworth, while he was with his ex- wife Miley Cyrus. The actress, known for her outspoken and frank behaviour, cleared the air and ended the long line of speculations surrounding her relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, the Serena actress denied all the rumours. During the ‘Plead the Fifth’ round in the show Andy asked, “When Miley Cyrus’ song Flowers debuted, there was a lot of talks that the music video was referencing a secret fling that you had with Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus," Jennifer was quick to respond and replied, " “Not true, total rumour." “We all know Liam Hemsworth and I, like, kissed one time. It was years after they broke up. So, I assume the music video was just a coincidence," the X-men actress clarified.

In 2015, Jennifer, while appearing in Watch What Happens Live, admitted to kissing her Hunger Games co-star Liam offscreen once. When asked about whether something had happened between the two, she confessed, “Liam and I grew up. He is really hot. What would you have done?… Yeah, I have." For a long time, fans speculated that Liam had cheated on Miley while they were together.