Jennifer Lawrence 'Immediately' Got Rejected For Twilight: 'Didn't Even Get A Call Back'

Jennifer Lawrence, a highly accomplished actress, has recently shared a surprising revelation about her career. During an episode of The Rewatchables podcast, the 32-year-old actress discussed a past experience where she faced rejection. In a surprising turn of events, Jennifer Lawrence disclosed that she was turned down for a role in the Twilight franchise. Although she did not specify the exact role she auditioned for, she opened up about her audition experience, shedding light on a challenging moment in her career.

Jennifer shared, “I auditioned for Twilight. They turned me down immediately. I didn’t even get a call back, but right would have been totally different."

Jennifer Lawrence’s audition for Twilight happened after her performance in Winter’s Bone in 2009. However, fate had other plans for her, as she later secured the lead role of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games franchise.

Jennifer Lawrence admitted that she initially contemplated turning down the opportunity to star in The Hunger Games. Lawrence’s hesitation stemmed from the immense popularity of the Twilight series and its devoted fanbase. When discussing the potential role with others, she found it challenging to convey her concerns and uncertainty about accepting the opportunity. Lawrence expressed her doubts, saying, “I don’t know, I don’t know. And it was so hard to explain to people," as she weighed the decision

“It was like I don’t think you understand like this level of Fame is like it’s on because we I just assumed it was going to be like Twilight. Like the Twilight level Fame and that was just never something I had in mind. I want to do Indies and you know, and I wanted to do good films but I didn’t want to be the most famous person on the planet," she added.

The Twilight series had a deep impact on the careers of its cast members, including the lead stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. Reflecting on the aftermath of the film’s release, Jennifer Lawrence had earlier shared her surprise at the immense fame and attention it garnered.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, seeing Kristen Stewart on the red carpet and being followed by paparazzi, Lawrence admitted that she had underestimated the scale of Twilight’s success.