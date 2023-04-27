Jerry Springer, America’s Iconic Talk Show Host, Dies at 79

Jerry Springer, the former Cincinnati mayor and longtime TV host whose tabloid talk show was known for outrageous arguments, thrown chairs and physical confrontations between sparring couples and homewreckers, has died, Bradley Springer, his manager, said Thursday. Springer was 79.

Springer once told CNN that he did not mind being referred to as the “grandfather of trash TV," saying in 2010, as “The Jerry Springer Show" celebrated its 20th anniversary on the air: “It’s probably accurate. I don’t know what the award for that is, but I think it is true that we were probably one of the first shows to present some of the outrageousness we have."

The show ended in 2018, after more than 4,000 episodes and countless think pieces about Springer’s role in the decline of culture, if not civilization.

Advertisement

Springer had said he had no delusions about his show, with its topics such as “Trick or Cheaters," “Confront this Dominatrix" and “Lesbians Come Clean."

“I think [the show is] silly, crazy and has no redeeming social value other than an hour of escapism," he said in 2010. “There is never anything on our show that hasn’t been on the front pages of newspapers in America. The only difference is that the people on my show aren’t famous."

“It’s a show about craziness," he added. “I know that going in every day."

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here