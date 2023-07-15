John Krasinski Has A Cameo In Oppenheimer? Emily Blunt Says ‘He’s Playing The…’

Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film, Oppenheimer, is generating buzz as its release date draws near. The main cast- Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr, have surprised fans during their promotional tour. Wondering what the surprise is? The Office star John Krasinski, who happens to be Emily Blunt’s husband, has been spotted crashing her cast hangout sessions in several tour photos. In a recent picture, Robert Downey Jr teased the possibility of John having a cameo in Oppenheimer. Fans have been eagerly awaiting confirmation and Emily Blunt was finally asked about her husband’s involvement during a recent premiere.

When Emily was questioned about how it happened, the A Quiet Place actress playfully responded, “Well, John’s playing the atomic bomb. I don’t know if you know that, but he’s making a great cameo."

Sharing the video, Lad Bible wrote, “Emily Blunt responded to the rumours about John Krasinski starring in Oppenheimer in the perfect way."

Reacting to the interview, a user jokingly wrote, “Taking photobomb to a whole new level."

Another referring to his The Office character, a user wrote, “One last prank by Jim Halpert."

An individual called the moment an “atomic photobomb."

A comment read. “John Krasinski gave an explosive performance. I always knew he would blow up. He’s the bomb."

In a recent social media post, Robert Downey Jr shared a picture of the Oppenheimer cast, including John Krasinski and wrote, “Wait, is that a Krasinski photo bomb or might there be a surprise cameo???" The caption sparked excitement among fans.

While there has been no official confirmation, John Krasinski himself added fuel to the speculation when he commented on a post and wrote, “Jazz hands."

On the other hand, Emily Blunt recently revealed that she will be taking a break from acting. The talented actress, known for her roles in films like Edge of Tomorrow and the Devil Wears Prada, confirmed during an interview on the Table for Two podcast that she wants to spend more time with her children.