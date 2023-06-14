Trends :Urfi JavedGaurav KhannaSidhu Moose WalaKhatron Ke Khiladi 13Kapil Sharma Show
Home » entertainment » Hollywood » Johnny Depp Donates Ex-Wife Amber Heard's Rs 8.23 Crores Settlement Money to 5 Charities

Johnny Depp Donates Ex-Wife Amber Heard's Rs 8.23 Crores Settlement Money to 5 Charities

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp is donating USD 200,000 (Rs 1.64 crores) to each of the five charities, according to the source.

Advertisement

Published By: Shrishti Negi

CNN

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 11:48 IST

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

Amber Heard lost the defamation trial against Johnny Depp in June 2022.
Amber Heard lost the defamation trial against Johnny Depp in June 2022.

Johnny Depp has chosen the charities he plans to donate the $1 million (approximately Rs 8.23 crores) settlement he’s owed from Amber Heard stemming from their highly publicized defamation trial, CNN has learned from a source close to Depp.

On Tuesday, the source confirmed that Depp has chosen five charities to donate the settlement funds, which include the Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Marlon Brando’s Tetiaroa Society charity, and the Amazonia Fund Alliance.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean" actor plans to donate $200,000 (Rs 1.64 crores) to each of the five charities, according to the source.

Advertisement

CNN has reached out to representatives for Heard seeking comment on the development.

A Virginia jury found both Heard and Depp liable for defamation in June 2022. The former couple later came to a settlement in December with Heard agreeing to pay Depp $1 million in damages.

At the time, Depp’s lawyers said in a statement that he pledged to donate the settlement money from Heard to charity.

The Virginia jury originally awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages in June 2022. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and no money for punitive damages.

Ultimately, the damages that Heard owed to Depp were reduced to $1 million in December, when the former couple came to a settlement agreement.

Heard posted a statement on her verified Instagram page at the time announcing that they’d reached a settlement, writing that she had “made no admission" and that the settlement is “not an act of concession."

Advertisement

“I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder," Heard said in her post.

Depp’s lawyers, Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, told CNN in a statement at the time, “We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout the process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light."

More recently, both actors have been photographed spending time in Europe, doing their best to move on from the public trial.

Follow us on

About the Author

Shrishti NegiShrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film indu...Read More

first published: June 14, 2023, 11:48 IST
last updated: June 14, 2023, 11:48 IST
Read More