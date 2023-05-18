Johnny Depp Makes BIG Claims, 'I Don't Think About Hollywood,' Says 'When You're Asked to Resign...'

Actor Johnny Depp has shared his candid thoughts about feeling boycotted in Hollywood owing to his highly-publicized libel suit against The Sun and the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. On Wednesday, the Pirates of the Caribbean fame attended the press conference of Jeanne du Barry, the opening-night film at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor admitted he felt boycotted in the industry after being asked to resign from a film merely based on unproven allegations.

“Did I feel a boycott by Hollywood? Well, you’d have to not have a pulse to feel at that point, ‘None of this is happening, it’s just a weird joke or I have been asleep for 35 years.’ Of course, when you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing, because of something that is merely a bunch of kind of vowels and consonants floating in the air, you feel a boycott," he said while replying to a question by Deadline.

Advertisement

For those unaware, Johnny Depp was referring to him stepping down from the film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore back in 2020. He was asked to resign merely just days after he lost his libel suit against the UK newspaper The Sun, which labeled him a ‘wife-beater’. After facing several ups and downs in the showbiz world, the actor confirmed he doesn’t feel boycotted now because he doesn’t think about Hollywood anymore.

“Do I feel a boycott now? No, not at all. I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t have much further need for Hollywood myself," he defiantly added.

Advertisement

Jeanne du Barry is dubbed as Johnny Depp’s big-screen comeback after a brief absence of three years during which he fought a legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard in court. Notably, the actor won the civil lawsuit against her in the trial that was held last summer. Directed by Maiwenn, in Jeanne du Barry, Johnny Depp essays the role of Louis XV. The biographical movie centers on the life of King Louis XV’s newly recruited mistress, Countess Jeanne du Barry (Played by filmmaker Maiwenn), as she uses her alluring tricks to climb up the social ladder.

The movie has been theatrically released in France and will later begin streaming on Netflix.