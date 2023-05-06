Jon Bon Jovi Defends Son's Engagement To Millie Bobby Brown, Says Age Doesn’t Matter

Jon Bon Jovi has responded to negative feedback regarding the engagement of his son, Jake Bongiovi, to Millie Bobby Brown. Jake, who is 20 years old, proposed to 19-year-old Brown after dating for three years. However, some fans criticized the couple for being “too young" to get married and suggested that they wait a while longer. Jake’s father believes age is a significant factor. He shared that he met his own wife, Dorothea, during his high school years, implying that young age does not necessarily equate to a failed marriage.

The singer made an appearance on the radio program Andy Cohen Live where he discussed the negativity surrounding his son’s engagement. Bon Jovi shared that he believes finding the right partner and growing together is more important than age. “I don’t know if age matters, you know if you find the right partner and you grow together," he shared.

“I think that would be my advice, really, is growing together is wise. Growing together. And so, I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like them all," the singer added.

Jon Bon Jovi tied the knot with his high school love, Dorothea Hurley, in Las Vegas on April 29, 1989. The couple has one daughter named Stephanie and three sons –Jesse, Jake, and Romeo.

Jon Bon Jovi also mentioned that he had seen Millie’s performance on the Netflix show “Stranger Things" and expressed admiration for her. “Millie’s wonderful. Her whole family are great. Really, really great. Jake is very, very happy," he said.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Millie Bobby Brown’s most recent appearance was in the Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2 alongside Henry Cavill and Louis Partridge. She is scheduled to begin filming for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things later this year, which will air on Netflix next year. Additionally, the teenager is set to appear in the film Damsel, in which she plays Princess Elodie, on Netflix later this year. She is also part of the cast for the Russo Brothers’ upcoming film The Electric State, which stars Chris Pratt, Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, and Stanley Tucci.

