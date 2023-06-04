Kim Cattrall Agreed For 'And Just Like That' Cameo On 1 Condition - No Scenes With Sarah Jessica Parker

Sex and the City fans were thrilled to learn that Kim Cattrall is making her comeback as Samantha Jones for ‘And Just Like That’. While Kim is yet to confirm the news, it is reported that she has a cameo in the series’ season 2. The news has everyone’s attention, with many hoping that Kim will reunite for a fun scene with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. However, a new report has now claimed that Kim agreed to do the cameo on the condition that she will not share scenes with her old colleagues.

Given her Kim and Sarah’s very public fallout, Kim allegedly put her demands before she came on board of the series which has Jessica as an executive producer. A source told Page Six that Kim has refused to film scenes with Sarah, Cynthia, and Kristin in the spin-off. It is also claimed that another condition she has placed is that she ‘will not set her foot on the set’ if showrunner Michael Patrick King, who is also an ally of SJP, is present at the venue.

“Kim had two stipulations -—one, that she would not act with any of the other girls, and two, she did not want to see Michael Patrick King," the souce told the publication. In the first season, her absence was explained by suggesting that Samantha has moved to London and is now settled there following her fallout with Sarah’s character Carrie. But the source pointed out that it seems like the fans favourite couldn’t be kept away for too long by the makers.

“She will have gotten a s–tload of money. It just shows the power of Kim. They still need her on the show. But even though this may get fans thinking she’ll be back for the next season, she’ll never do that. She was treated poorly," the show’s source told the outlet. “I’m glad she gets to be the hero … I’m sure it took a lot of massaging to make the cameo happen," the added.

For the unversed, Kim had previously refused to return for Sex and the City 3 because she allegedly felt she was not was not paid well enough. Her refusal sparked a public spat, with her and SJP’s feud making headlines.

While the makers are yet to delve deep into her role in the series, it is claimed that Kim’s Samantha will have a brief but ‘cliffhanger’ moment in the series.