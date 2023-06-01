Kim Cattrall Of Sex And The City Finally Returns As Samantha In And Just Like That, Deets Inside

Actress Kim Cattrall is set to reprise her Sex and the City role Samantha Jones in the spin-off show And Just Like That. It seems the Hollywood actress has already shot her scene without making any contact with the rest of the cast. For those unaware, Kim Cattrall has publicly spoken about the tension between her and Sarah Jessica Parker. Previously, the diva said she is done playing the role of the much-beloved publicist after she didn’t like the script of the third Sex and the City film. Kim said the story didn’t do justice to her role which lead to her stepping away and a public fallout with Parker.

Owing to all the ongoing tension, the makers did not include Kim in the first season of their revival show. Now, Variety claims that the diva will make a special cameo as Samantha in the season 2 finale of And Just Like That. The first season of the spin-off show brought back the original characters Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristen Davis), while Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) was shown to have moved away to London after a group disagreement. Moreover, in the season’s finale, Carrie was seen making plans to meet with an estranged Samantha over a text message.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, it is suggested her character will have a phone conversation with the main protagonist Carrie Bradshaw. If the report is to be believed, Kim was dressed for her cameo by Sex and the City costume designer Patrica Field, who did not work for And Just Like That. Notably, her appearance will not mark the continuation of her character in the show.

The premise of And Just Like That captures the women of Sex and the City, from the friendship they shared during their 30s which develops more complicated in their 50s. The second season will premiere on June 22, however, fans will have to wait until August end to watch Kim Cattrall’s cameo scene.

The actress recently featured in Laura Terruso’s comedy flick About My Father alongside Robert De Niro, Leslie Bibb, and David Rasche. Besides this, she has lent her voice as narrator in How I Met Your Father and appeared as Brenda Beaumont in Queer as Folk.