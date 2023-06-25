Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Lock Lips as They Announce They're Having a Boy; Watch

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are having a baby boy. The couple made the grand gender reveal in the most musical way possible. In a video that surfaced online, Kourtney and Travis share a steamy kiss while the gender is shown. The video shared by Kourtney sees her seated in Travis’ lap. “Tell me when you’re ready," the drummer told his wife before adding, “Is our pyro guy ready?"

Kourtney confessed she was not sure what was going on but played along. Travis played the drum rolls and kissed Kourtney before blue confetti exploded into the air and it was revealed they are having a baby boy. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

Many sent their love to Kourtney. “I haven’t seen Kourtney this happy ever since she left Scott," a fan noted. “I love how they dont even look at anyone else when they’re together," a second fan added. “Our generation knows what she been through. This is nice to see," a third user wrote. “She’s never looked happier — evidence, to know your worth and get the kind of love you deserve," a fourth user wrote.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple is over the moon and are excited to welcome their baby. “Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney’s wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle," the source said. “They are so thrilled and can’t wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families," the insider added.