Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant at 44; Shares Baby News At Travis Barker's Concert, Flaunts Baby Bump

Kourtney Kardashian revealed she is pregnant. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who turned 44 this year, announced the news of her pregnancy at his concert, surprising him, his band members and their fans. Kourtney took to Instagram and shared the heartwarming video of her reveal at his concert. In the video, Kourtney was seen wearing a black bodycon and a pair of pants.

She held a placcard in her hand with the message, “Travis, I’m Pregnant", making the announcement to the world. As soon as she popped up on the monitor with the message, Travis made his way to Kourtney and gave her a hug along with a few kisses. Watch the video below:

The happy news comes a year after Kourtney confessed she was trying to have a baby through IVF but was unsuccessful. Earlier this year, in an episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney said that she and Travis are putting an end to their IVF journey. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen," she said on the show.