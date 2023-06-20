Kraven The Hunter Trailer: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Goes On A Menacing Hunting Spree

In the trailer of the upcoming film featuring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular character, audiences are given a glimpse into the relentless and chaotic world of Kraven the Hunter. The movie follows Sergei Karvinoff’s transformation into one of Marvel’s most formidable villains. The trailer showcases Sergei’s journey, driven by his father’s orders to show no mercy and their shared view of their family as predators. Filled with scenes of intense hunting, both in the wilderness and within crowded cityscapes, the video highlights Sergei’s superhuman agility and strength as he relentlessly pursues his prey.

Raised by an evil father who advises him against showing an inch of weakness, Sergei is informed about his mother’s death. What follows later is a bloodied shooting sequence with the father teaching him, “If you show weakness you will give our enemies an opening." In a heartbreaking safari scene, Sergei battles a lion after failing to shoot the animal in time. He is left for dead after his father sees him as a weakness, unbeknownst that the lion’s bite and blood are set to change his entire life.

Advertisement

The accident lends him superhuman power and Sergei as Kraven the Hunter begins his personal quest on demolishing all the bad guys. “I stared death in the face, and for the first time, I saw my true self," Sergei can be heard saying after witnessing the power awakening. While Kraven the Hunter’s rampage seems difficult to contain, a voice in the background warns “If you’re on his list, there’s only one way out."

One after another, he goes on a murderous spree declaring his only goal in life, “My father puts evil into the world, I take it out." His chasing skills, speed, and stamina are undefeatable and it is made clear that he uses his connection with animals to track his prey. From biting off his target to spewing blood with sharp weapons, he becomes a force to be reckoned with. But what steals the limelight is the return of The Rhino towards the end. “Don’t you want to know why they call me The Rhino?" says actor Alessandro Nivola as his hand begins to shape-shift to take the form of the animal.

Advertisement

Watch Kraven the Hunter trailer here: