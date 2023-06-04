Kylie Jenner Introduces Beau Timothée Chalamet To Kris Jenner, Kendall; They 'Approve' Him: Report

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have got the Jenners’ approval, if a new report is to be believed. For months now, it is rumoured that Kylie and Timothée are dating. While the rumoured couple is yet to address these claims, several reports are claiming that their relationship is getting serious. A new report has now claimed that it has gotten so serious that Kylie introduced the Dune star to her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sister Kendall Jenner.

According to a source of Us Weekly, Kris and Kendall ‘approve’ of their romance. “Some of Kylie’s family members have met Timothée including Kris [Jenner] and Kendall [Jenner]. They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past," a source told the interntional publication.

“He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating," the source added.

The news about Kylie and Timothée meeting her family comes just a few daysa fter the rumoured couple was spotted together. Recently returned from Pais, Kylie was photographed with the Call Me By Your Name star for the first time since the dating rumours made the headlines. Not only did Timothée meet Kylie’s family but the beauty mogul also spent time with the actor’s older sister Pauline, as per reports.

Kylie and Timothée sparked dating rumours after they were seen attending the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show in January. Rumours of them spending time together have only grown stronger since. To top it off, in April, Kylie’s car was seen arriving at Timothée’s Beverly Hills mansion, leaving fans convinced that they are indeed together.

On the work front, Timothée will be seen in Dune: Part 2 and Wonka, both slated to release this year.