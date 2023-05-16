Lady Gaga Fan Lands at Her House to Deliver Flowers, Gets Caught for Trespassing

Malibu police team rushed to pop icon Lady Gaga’s residence recently after a stranger trespassed her property. As reported by TMZ, cops were called in by the singer’s security after they caught an unnamed man on the property. Reportedly, the incident took place on Thursday.

What Happened At Lady Gaga’s Residence?

It has been reported that Lady Gaga’s security team detained the stranger after he was caught at the base of the singer’s driveway. Cops were then informed and called in. When the cops arrived, the man informed them that he only wanted to give flowers to his favourite singer. Reportedly, the cops told him that ‘it wasn’t a good idea’ to give flowers this way. Lady Gaga was not at home at the time of the incident and therefore, the trespasser could not meet her.

What Is Lady Gaga’s Team Saying Now?

While cops have claimed that the trespasser only wanted to give flowers to Lady Gaga, the singer’s security time has a different tale to tell. Reportedly, Lady Gaga’s team has informed the police that they have seen the same trespasser several times earlier too. The security team further claimed that the alleged stalker often drops gifts for Lady Gaga. However, the man has not been arrested.

Not The First Security Breach Incident For Lady Gaga

This is not the first time a trespasser tried getting close to Lady Gaga. In 2012 too, the singer ‘freaked out’ after a massive backstage security breach Back then, a lady was seen heading towards Gaga’s dressing room. However, the intruder was then caught by the security team and cops were called in. “This woman had gone to great lengths to produce all the fake ­documentation so she could move at ease in the holding area backstage," a source cited by Mirror had claimed.