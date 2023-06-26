Trends :Mona SinghBigg Boss OTT 2Puneet SuperstarLeonardo DiCaprioAriana Grande
Home » entertainment » Hollywood » Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Indian Origin Model Neelam Gill? Paris Dinner Outing Sparks Rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Indian Origin Model Neelam Gill? Paris Dinner Outing Sparks Rumours

Hollywood sensation Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted on a dinner outing in Paris with British model of Indian origin, Neelam Gill and his friend Tobey Maguire.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 09:12 IST

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

Speculations arise as Leonardo DiCaprio's Paris outing with Indian origin model Neelam Gill goes viral.
Speculations arise as Leonardo DiCaprio's Paris outing with Indian origin model Neelam Gill goes viral.

On Friday, Hollywood sensation Leonardo DiCaprio enjoyed a dinner outing in Paris with British model of Indian origin, Neelam Gill, as well as his friend Tobey Maguire. According to a report from Page Six, DiCaprio and Maguire were spotted leaving the Hôtel Costes in Paris and heading to Loulou on Rue de Rivoli for a late-night meal. Joining them for the dinner were Maguire’s children, Ruby and Otis, along with DiCaprio’s niece, Normandie.

Both DiCaprio and Maguire opted for a casual yet stylish look, sporting black t-shirts paired with denims. On the other hand, Neelam stood out in a black tank top paired with a beige mini skirt. To complete her look, she accessorised it with a metal-studded belt and stylish stiletto boots.

Advertisement

However, Neelam was seen sitting apart from the Catch Me If You Can star, with Tobey and another man seated between them. There are signs that things might be getting more serious between Leo and the model, as she attended two recent events in London where his parents were also present. Just a few weeks ago, she was spotted at London’s Chiltern Firehouse, while DiCaprio brought his father and stepmother there for dinner. While there have been rumours about his connection with the Indian-British model, it is reported that Leo is currently in a ‘friendly, no-strings’ relationship with model Gigi Hadid. ‘[They] travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment,’ a source had told Us Weekly in May.

Neelam Gill is a 28-year-old model from Coventry, Warwickshire, England. She was born on April 27, 1995, and has ancestral roots in Punjab, India, where her grandparents were born. Neelam has gained recognition in the fashion industry by working with renowned brands like Burberry, Abercrombie & Fitch, and other prestigious companies.

Follow us on

About the Author

Shreyanka MazumdarShreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With...Read More

first published: June 26, 2023, 09:12 IST
last updated: June 26, 2023, 09:12 IST
Read More
Install
App