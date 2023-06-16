Lights, Camera, Baby! Al Pacino, 83, Becomes Dad for the Fourth Time

Trends :Urfi JavedGaurav KhannaSidhu Moose WalaKhatron Ke Khiladi 13Kapil Sharma Show
Al Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, has given birth to a son the couple has named Roman Pacino, People reported, citing a representative

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 04:48 IST

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

Oscar winner Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child at the age of 83, a representative for the actor confirmed on Wednesday (May 31). (Reuters)
Al Pacino, 83, and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, have welcomed their first child together, a son named Roman Pacino, US media reports said on Thursday.

The news was confirmed by Pacino’s representative to PEOPLE. Baby boy Roman is his fourth child, with previous children from past relationships.

Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah have been linked since April 2022 and they were previously spotted together during dinner outings.

Alfallah, a producer, has a background in film and TV producing, having obtained a master’s degree from the University of California Los Angeles.

Pacino, one of the foremost Hollywood actors, is known for such films as “The Godfather" (1972), “Scarface" (1983) and “Scent of a Woman" (1992), for which he won an Oscar.

He has three grown children from previous relationships. Alfallah was previously linked to rock star Mick Jagger.

Pacino’s The Irishman co-star and fellow movie legend Robert De Niro recently made a similar announcement. He welcomed his seventh child at age 79.

Earlier, in a video shared by DailyMail.com, Al Pacino was asked if he was ‘excited’ about the baby on the way.

He said, “It’s very special." Then added, “It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

first published: June 16, 2023, 04:48 IST
last updated: June 16, 2023, 04:48 IST
