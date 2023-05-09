Lights, Camera, Bollywood: Sam Heughan Says He Wants To Do A Hindi Film With This Actress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan recently spilled the beans on their film- Love Again and their initial impressions of each other. But that’s not all - Sam Heughan also expressed his curiosity towards Bollywood and his interest in working in a Hindi film. When asked about potential collaborations with other Bollywood actors, Sam Heughan jokingly stated he needs to learn how to sing and dance. However, Priyanka chimed in, assuring that he didn’t need to be a master at dancing or singing to succeed in Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra told Sam, “We don’t have to learn how to sing, we have playback singers for that. Little dancing might be allowed, a lot of our actors don’t know how to dance but you know as long as you have a little rhythm you are good," quoted Pinkvilla. Sam quickly agreed and said, “I would love to work with PeeCee again. So maybe that’s next."

Priyanka Chopra also expressed her enthusiasm for working with Sam Heughan again, saying, “We will do a Hindi movie together. That will be fun." Sam Heughan also wholeheartedly agreed, adding, “Yes, I am game for that." The prospect of this dynamic duo gracing the silver screen in a Bollywood film has certainly piqued the interest of their fans.

Love Again has already generated buzz as a refreshing addition to the romantic comedy genre. With Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan as the lead pair, the film promises to be a delightful watch. Love Again, directed by James Strouse, will also feature Celine Dion in her acting debut. The plotline narrates the story of Mira, who’s reeling from the death of her fiance. She continues to text her dead fiance and eventually falls for the man who ends up with her lover’s number. After its release in the US on May 5, Love Again is all set to hit the Indian screens on May 12.

Apart from Love Again, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan have some exciting projects lined up in the coming months. Priyanka will be seen in several films including the Bollywood movie, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. On the other hand, Sam is set to star in the upcoming spy thriller, SAS: Rogue Heroes, and the action-adventure film, Everest.

With Love Again, their on-screen chemistry is sure to be a highlight, and their fans are eager to see what other projects they will be collaborating on in the future. Whether it’s Bollywood or Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan are poised to make their mark in the film industry, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us next.

