Madonna Is Back Home But 'Vomiting Uncontrollably' After Hospitalisation: Report

Just two days ago Madonna’s longtime manager Guy Oseary confirmed the dates of the musician’s Celebration Tour have been postponed. The announcement came along with a health update explaining the songstress’ battle with a “serious bacterial infection." Now, a report in TMZ states that the Queen of Pop hasn’t fully recovered. Even though Madonna has been discharged from the hospital, she is suggested to be bedridden and in no shape to participate in the upcoming world tour.

The report claims Madonna has been “vomiting uncontrollably" owing to the infection. Currently, at her New York City apartment, Madonna is reportedly too sick to even move out of her bed. It was on Saturday when the singer was rushed to the hospital, where she stayed for a couple of days. She was released from the facility on Wednesday and now she is recovering.

Advertisement

Her manager has already hinted Madonna’s tour will be delayed. The first concert was slated to happen on July 15 but now the dates remain unclear as no decision has been made so far. In his official statement, the manager said, “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows." Take a look at the announcement here:

It is also suggested that Madonna doesn’t want her tour to be delayed but people close to her and doctors have advised her to pause and recover entirely before hitting the road. Notably, the musician also protested while being taken to the hospital because she wanted everything to go as planned.