Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Reaction To Rashmika Mandanna's Compliment Is Priceless, Check It Out

Just as everyone was trying to come out of the fever of Saami Saami and is gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the craze for Saami Saami is still on the surge even after such a long time. Recently the viral sensational song Saami Saami of Rashmika Mandanna in which she was seen giving tremendous expressions and some trending signature steps, went on another global stage as it got featured in a popular international series Never Have I Ever.

The clip where the song was featured in the show, went viral on social media in which the lead actresses Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa Moorjani from the show was seen dancing to Saami Saami. Rashmika also acknowledged the video, reshared and wrote, “@ramakrishnannn .. stunner! you did sooooo gooooooddddd. sending you full love."

Now Maitreyi reacted to Rashmika’s compliment in her new tweet. She penned, “I will NEVER have imposter syndrome about dancing again. Thank you so much @iamRashmika (loudly crying face and red heart emojis)."

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school student who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

The show is created by executive producers, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, with Fisher serving as the showrunner. It is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner. The final season of the series released on June 8.