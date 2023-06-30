Margot Robbie Hints At The Potential Barbie Sequel With Ryan Gosling

Greta Gerwig directed Barbie has become one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, largely due to its charming cast featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and more. While the movie is yet to hit the theatres, fans are already speculating about the possibility of a sequel. As the film’s team puts in tremendous efforts to promote the upcoming release, Robbie spoke about the potential sequel in a recent interview with Time Magazine. During the conversation, the actress acknowledged being part of discussions regarding a sequel, but there’s no official confirmation yet.

She said, “It could go a million different directions from this point. But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels."

On the other hand, Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz added to the enthusiasm by expressing his interest in the possibility of “more Barbie movies".

Kreiz believes that creating movies like this can be a cultural event. He imagines a future where toy-based films become much more than just advertisements for products.

“If you can excite filmmakers like Greta and Noah to embrace the opportunity and have creative freedom, you can have a real impact," he adds.

Margot Robbie, the producer and lead actress of the film, shared that if Mattel hadn’t introduced a diverse range of Barbies, she wouldn’t have made an attempt on making a Barbie film.